Cal Conley, redshirt freshman, is the first Red Raider to receive the Brooks Wallace award on, according to Tech Athletics.
The announcement came on Tuesday, June 15, and Conley will be presented the award by the College Baseball Foundation, according to Tech Athletics, on June 26 at the Night of Champion, being hosted virtually.
The award is named after the former Red Raider, Brook Wallace, who was a shortstop for in the team from 1977 to 1980, according to the Major League Baseball's website, and recognizes the nation's top shortstops. Wallace died from leukemia at the age of 27.
On top of receiving the award, Conley has also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors, Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Freshman All-American by the NCBWA and a first team member of the NCBWA's All-District Team, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.