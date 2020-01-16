Texas Tech redshirt junior, Heaven Burton, was honored for her achievements off the softball field as the Institute for Sports and Social Justice PlayMaker of the Month.
Burton, an All-Big 12 second-team selection, also succeeded on the field in 2019, according to Tech Athletics. She started in 58 games in left field, ranking second on the team with 70 hits and 42 runs scored. She led the Big 12 Conference with 19 stolen bases in the regular season. Burton continued to lead the team with a 22-for-26 stolen base attempt.
Off the diamond, Burton was a member of an organization that spearheaded the start of a Special Olympics branch at Tech, according to the release. She was an Activity Coordinator for the Special Olympics and helped the athletes throughout the event,
The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee has Burton as the External Relations and Outreach Chair, which provides student-athletes with volunteer opportunities and speaks at monthly meetings, according to the release. She also initiated the collection of items for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Burton is also a member of the Texas Tech Public Relations Society of America.
Volunteering in the Lubbock community gets Burton’s time too, according to the release. She spends time with a cancer patient named Scout, volunteers at elementary schools, food banks and Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities. From school to softball to volunteering, Burton has a 3.2-grade point average and is acknowledged for her achievements.
