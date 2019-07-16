Texas Tech football’s senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy was named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Tuesday for what he did off of the field.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team consists of 137 student-athletes across the nation for their involvement in their communities but the only 22 players will make the team after the voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and prominent media member select the team, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Student-athletes that are considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team must maintain a strong academic standing while also being involved with a service group or charitable organization, according to the release. The annual award is given to the top football student-athletes in the country who make an impact in their communities.
Bruffy is the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at Tech where he had helped start a mental health awareness campaign called “I Got Your Back” as well as a “ReSAACyle” competition with other student-athletes, according to the release. He has also been heavily involved with the Lubbock community as volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club and the Special Olympics while also making multiple visits a semester to local elementary schools to read to students.
As well as being the president of Tech’s chapter of the SAAC, Bruffy is also a representative on the Big 12 SAAC, according to the release. The two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree recently was one of four football student-athletes to receive a vote on NCAA legislation as he attended the NCAA Autonomy Convention.
For the second-consecutive season, Bruffy will represent his teammates as he was elected a team captain for the 2019 season, according to the release. He has earned honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in his sophomore and junior seasons, as he started in a total of 22 games in scarlet and black.
In September, 23 recipients for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be announced, according to the release. The roster will consist of 11 student-athletes from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and NAIA as well as a single honorary coach.
