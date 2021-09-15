The Texas Tech football team’s 55 rushing attempts this season rank last in the Big 12 conference, according to Big 12 sports, yet the Red Raiders remain undefeated two games deep into the season.
When Tech does run the ball, the team has only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt so far this season, a figure that ranks second in the Big 12. Baylor is the only team with a higher average (7.5), but with their 88 rush attempts this season, the team is tied for the best in the Big 12 along with TCU, according to Big 12 Sports.
Third-year running back Xavier White’s 52-yard run in the third quarter of Tech’s contest against SFA on Saturday was one of many long runs that showcased Tech’s running efficiency. The former receiver commented on the play and attributed his explosiveness to his experience lining up against defensive backs as a receiver during his first season at Tech.
‘When I made that change from receiver to running back, they said I can catch like a receiver but run like a back,” White said. “(It helps) with having those long runs and that breakaway speed.”
Tech trailed SFA by a score of 13-7 at halftime, but their defense forced a 3-and-out to begin the second half and gave Tech’s offense the ball back with 13 minutes and 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
It took second-year running back Tahj Brooks two plays to reach the end zone, starting the drive with a 13-yard run and ending it on the next play with a 67-yard touchdown run.
Those two runs counted for 80 of his 103 total yards in the contest against SFA, his second-ever and second-straight game with triple digit rushing yards, according to Tech Athletics.
White’s 52-yard run came on the following drive after another stop by Tech’s defense and set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for his teammate Brooks. White said he and the rest of the running backs feed off each other.
“Whenever I make or break a long run, I want to score, but I know for sure that when Tahj (Brooks) comes in, I want to get him in,” White said. “I want him to finish.”
Tech’s offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie said he attributes the long plays to his running backs’ mentality.
“As far as the backs, (it’s good) to have great patience and great vision to set those things up, and once they see a crease to obviously explode,” Cumbie said.
White and Brooks’ long runs had a large effect on Tech’s figures regarding run efficiency, yet the Red Raiders’ running back group has been without one of its major components: third-year back SaRodorick Thompson.
Thompson became the first running back since 2015 to lead the Red Raiders in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons after rushing for 765 yards in 2019 and 610 yards in 2020, scoring 20 total touchdowns during the two-year span, according to Tech Athletics.
Thompson had started 17 consecutive games for Tech entering the 2021 season but missed the first two games of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery in April.
Tech’s offensive coordinator Cumbie commented on how he has had to adjust to distribute the workload amongst the running backs after Thompson’s injury.
“It’s always a balancing act in terms of running backs and with the receivers and tight ends,” Cumbie said. “I’ve seen SaRodorick confident and I’ve got a pretty decent idea of what he can do.”
“We all feed off each other to make a big play, and I mean, when SaRodorick comes back, that’ll be even more,” Thompson’s teammate Xavier White said.
Cumbie said he is excited to have a healthy running back core to utilize in the offense.
“Once we get (Thompson) back and going full speed, I’m excited about the possibility of all those guys and being able to get them on the field at the same time,” Cumbie said.
Tech will look to improve to 3-0 when it hosts FIU at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Running back Xavier White said he hopes to see Red Raider fans pack the Jones AT&T Stadium for their second home game.
According to ESPN, over 55,000 fans packed Jones AT&T Stadium for the Red Raiders’ home opener against Stephen F. Austin, and of those, 12,000 were students.
To Wells, last Saturday’s crowd was eye-opening.
“That's the best crowd we’ve had since I’ve been a head coach at Texas Tech,” he said. “This was awesome - they stayed ... Season ticket holders, everybody, they helped us win the game in the fourth quarter.”
Tech’s campus will now reload to host another match against FIU. Their last before conference play begins, and the Red Raiders will travel to Austin to play the Longhorns.
