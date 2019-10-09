After Texas Tech football’s 45-35 win against No. 21 Oklahoma State, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks earned national attention after stuffing the stat sheet in the upset on Saturday.
Brooks finished the game with a career-high 19 tackles and four tackles for loss, according to Tech Athletics. The linebacker also recorded three sacks, one quarterback hit and forced one fumble against the Cowboys.
“I thought Jordyn (Brooks) did a really really good job of adding in and even had a couple of opportunities to have 21 tackles and a couple more TFLs in that game on the quarterback alone,” defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said.
Following the upset against Oklahoma State, Brooks was honored with several weekly awards. Brooks started the week off being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, according to Tech Athletics. The senior then accumulated many more honors as he was named the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Award Player of the Week, Dave Campbell’s Coverboy of the Week and was also selected to Pro Football Focus College’s Big 12 Defensive Team of the Week.
“(Brooks) is the complete package,” Patterson said. “He’s athletic, he’s smart. I like him because he’s quiet. The guy just is a sponge. He’s really bought in, he’s physical, he’s athletic, He is a complete linebacker.”
In the four games before Oklahoma State, Brooks recorded 41 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, according to Tech Athletics. Brooks also recorded five quarterback hits and recovered one fumble, but did not record a single sack.
“Where (Brooks) has really grown probably over the course of the first five weeks is studying the game plan, and I think you see the potential for him to continue to get better and I think that’s what excites him, that his better days are in front of him,” Patterson said.
With Brooks leading the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, Patterson said the senior linebacker recorded 56 points on the production board. It was the most points Patterson said he has ever seen a linebacker record, as a good defensive game would result in around 15 to 20 points.
“I’ve never seen 56 points on a production board and that was with three missed tackles, two or three missed assignments, which are minus two points apiece,” Patterson said. “I mean honestly, he blew the production board completely out, which like I said, I’ve never seen anything and we’ve been using this production board for years. I mean, at least over 20 years.”
Following his performance, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III said Brooks’ success is because of his work ethic. Brooks works hard in every practice and it shows in games, he said.
“When I prepare just a little bit harder than I did the week before, just practice a little bit harder it shows up on game day,” Brooks said. “That’s just something I like to take pride in. It’s something as a linebacker group, we all do it. We got two days a week that we watch film at each others’ house and just try to get better.”
Heading into the game against his second straight ranked opponent, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard led the nation in rushing yards with 938 yards, according to the NCAA. With Brooks and the Red Raiders’ defense stepping up, Hubbard recorded just 156 rushing yards.
“I feel like when you feel like you the best, you want to go against the best. You want to prove you the best,” Brooks said. “It was just a little more extra this week knowing that we had Oklahoma State. They got a great running back, great receiver, good quarterback. We wanted to contain him as much as we could and I think we did that.”
Prior to his senior season, Brooks recorded 259 total tackles in three seasons as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. He also recorded 13 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits and four sacks before his senior season.
Before being hired, Wells said he heard about how great of a player Brooks was from coaches in the Big 12.
“I didn’t really watch much tape from last year,” Wells said. “I didn’t really have that, but I talked to some coaches that were in this league and they all told me number one (Brooks), number one’s a dynamic player.”
Along with the Big 12 coaches, fellow senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy said Brooks is one of the best linebackers he has seen. Bruffy added that no matter how good of a game the linebacker has, Brooks will never settle as he has high expectations for himself.
Aside from his statistics, Bruffy said Brooks is one of the the biggest leaders on the team this season with the departure of Dakota Allen as he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.
“I mean, Dakota Allen was the best leader I’ve ever been around in my enter life. I thought we’d lack that, especially someone who knew the game as well as Dakota (Allen), who could lead people as well as Dakota (Allen) did,” Bruffy said. “Jordyn (Brooks) has stepped into the role seamlessly. Honestly, he’s progressed our defense a lot further than anyone could have ever imagined.”
Following the loss to No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 28, the team had a player’s only meeting. While Bruffy said he did not want to discuss the details of the meeting, he said Brooks is a part of every positive change to the program.
“He is at the forefront of every positive change that this program is experiencing,” Bruffy said. “He takes all the responsibility, good and bad. So if there’s something that needs to be addressed, Jordyn (Brooks) is going to address it. I can’t speak for exactly what was said or what he said, but I can tell you that if there was a change to be made, he’s the one to do it.”
As he is one of three starting seniors on the defense, Brooks said he tried to step his game up against Oklahoma State to take the pressure off of the young defensive backs.
With Brooks helping lead the Red Raiders’ defense, Tech will travel to Waco to take on No. 22 Baylor on Saturday.
