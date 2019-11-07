Two Texas Tech football seniors accepted their invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Thursday as linebacker Jordyn Brooks and offensive lineman Terence Steele will participate in the game on Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama.
Brooks and Steele are two of more than 100 players who will participate in practice sessions in front of all 32 NFL teams, followed by the Senior Bowl game at 1:30 p.m., according to a Tech Athletics news release.
With the invitation, the two Red Raiders will be the 21st and 22nd players from Tech to have the opportunity, according to the release. This is the first time a Red Raider participated in the Senior Bowl since 2015 when Le’Raven Clark and DeAndre Washington attended the event.
As the Senior Bowl is over two months away, Brooks and Steele will continue their season with the rest of the Red Raiders at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Tech will play West Virginia in Morgantown, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
