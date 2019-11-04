Texas Tech football’s senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award on Monday.
The Butkus Award is annually given to the top linebacker in the nation and is in its 35th year of the award, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Brooks was one of 12 linebackers to be named a semifinalist and one of two Big 12 players to make the list with Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray.
After playing eight games this season, Brooks has recorded conference-leading 87 tackles, according to the Big 12. The senior linebacker also leads the Big 12 with 15.5 tackles for loss this season. Along with his effective tackling, Brooks has recorded three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 10 quarterback hurries.
With a career tackle total of 346 with four games left at Tech, Brooks is ranked ninth in program history for career tackles, according to the release. The senior is 16 tackles away from tied Cody Davis (2009-12) for eighth in the category.
The Butkus Award finalists will be announced on Nov. 25 with the winner being announced on Dec. 10.
