Texas Tech football’s senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named a finalist for the Butkus Award on Monday.
The Butkus Award annually recognizes the best linebacker in the nation as Brooks is one of six student-athletes to be named a finalist, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Brooks is also the only linebacker from the Big 12 to make the cut and is the first Red Raider to be named a finalist for the award since 1995.
This season, Brooks has recorded 108 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 12 quarterback hurries, according to Tech Athletics. The senior linebacker has recorded 10 or more tackles in six games this season, highlighted by a career-high 19 tackles against Oklahoma State.
As he heads into his last game as a Red Raiders, among all players in the country, Brooks ranks third in tackles for loss per game, eighth in solo tackles per game and 13 in total tackles per game, according to the release. Brooks is the only player in the nation to rank in the top 15 in all three of those categories this season.
Brooks will find out if he will be honored with the Butkus Award on Dec. 10, according to the release. The winner of the award will be determined by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists with a 3-2-1 weighted voting process.
