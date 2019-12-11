Texas Tech football’s senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was named a second-team All-American by both Pro Football Focus and The Athletic on Wednesday for his play this season.
The honors come after Brooks recorded 108 total tackles, 66 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble this season, according to Tech Athletics. Nationally, Brooks ranked third for tackles for loss per game, fifth in solo tackles per game and 13th in total tackles per game.
As Brooks was named a second-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and The Athletics, he became the first linebacker from Tech to be named a first or second-team All-American since Zach Thomas, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Thomas was named an All-American in 1994 and 1995 and was later named a Ring of Honor member and College Football Hall of Famer.
Along with his two All-America selections, Brooks was named to the All-Big 12 First Team last week and will look to garner more honors as the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation have not yet announced their All-America selections, according to the release.
