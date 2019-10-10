Texas Tech football’s senior linebacker was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Thursday.
This is Brooks’ first time on the watch list, which is annually presented to the top defensive player in college football, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Brooks was one of 11 players added to the list by the Maxwell Football Club.
With Brooks making the watch list, it marks the third consecutive year that a Red Raider was a candidate for the prestigious award, according to the release. In 2017 and 2018, Dakota Allen was a preseason candidate for the award.
Brooks was added to the watch list after recording a career-high 19 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks on Saturday against No. 21 Oklahoma State, according to Tech Athletics. The senior linebacker also recorded a forced fumble and quarterback hit against the Cowboys.
Brooks also earned recognition from others from across the nation, according to the release. After his performance, Brooks was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp Foundation’s National Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week.
Following Brooks’ contribution to upsetting Oklahoma State 45-35, the Red Raiders will take on its third-straight ranked opponent as they take on No. 22 Baylor in Waco at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
