Texas Tech women’s basketball senior Brittany Brewer was named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list on Friday, an award given to the top center in women’s NCAA basketball which is named after a three-time All-American and National Player of the year.
Brewer is the lone senior on the Lady Raiders' team heading into this season, according to the release. Her junior year was her best year so far, as she averaged 16.6 points, 9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Those stats landed her on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the 2019-20 season as well.
Brewer is rising through the ranks of the Tech record books. She is ranked fifth in career blocks and her 71 blocks last season ranked fifth in school history for blocks in a single season, according to the release.
Brewer is also just the second Lady Raider to play for the USA Basketball team, according to the release. She participated in the Pan American Games last summer, earning a silver medal, which made her the first women’s basketball player from Tech to earn a medal.
The five finalists of the award will be announced in March, and the winner will be honored on April 10 in Los Angeles, California.
