As stellar as senior Brittany Brewer is on the court, her off-court achievements are just as spectacular. For the third-straight time, Brewer was selected to the Academic All-District Team.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are comprised of student-athletes who are among the most talented on the court and in the classroom.
Brewer in the past has earned this award as an undergraduate while studying community, family and addiction sciences. She completed her studies and graduated from Texas Tech with a 4.0 GPA. She continues her studies as a graduate student, and in the first semester of graduate school earned a 3.66 GPA last fall.
As a Lady Raider, Brewer has excelled in the classroom and earned accolades unparalleled by anyone else in the program. In fact, last season Brewer became the first player in the program’s history to be part of the Academic All-America first team, per Tech Athletics. She is also the first Lady Raider to ever be named to the All-District Team three consecutive seasons.
In regards to the award, CoSIDA is host to a competition style event. Those who were named as First-team Academic All-District move on to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees are to be presented around the middle of March.
