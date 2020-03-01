Brittany Brewer began the last five regular season games of her collegiate career on a roll.
The senior forward’s streak started against No. 2 ranked Baylor, where Brewer battled one of the premier centers in college basketball, 6’4” senior, Lauren Cox. Cox is a projected top-three draft pick, according to ESPN. Against her, Brewer tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Her dominance on both ends kept her team in the game and was the main reason they could compete with the No. 2 team in the nation down to the wire.
After the game, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey was complimentary of Brewer of late.
“Brittany Brewer, I’m telling you, that kid is so much improved,” Mulkey said. “She just really is, and for her to do what she does and get double-doubles, sometimes it’s hard for a 6’5” kid, but she figures out how to get things done within her team’s concept.”
Brewer has averaged a double-double this season and has recorded 13 in 27 games. Her efficiency on both ends has fueled the offense and defense for the Lady Raiders.
The two-way outburst against Baylor was just the foundation of a string of high-quality games and achievements for Brewer. Just two days following the game, Brewer was named to the Academic All-District Team. She is the first player in program history to be named to the team for three-straight seasons and also was the first-ever during the prior season to be on the Academic All-America first team.
The game following this award was one of Brewer’s most dominant games all season. The team traveled to Iowa State to take on the Cyclones in a game it has not won in three years. The game for Brewer, as well as the team, was record-breaking and eventful. At the half, Brewer had 18 points and was also getting it done on the defensive end.
During the game against Iowa State, Brewer broke Cisti Greenwalt’s record of 105 blocks in a single season with 111 at the end of the game and counting. Brewer broke a record that was previously held for 15 years, according to Tech Athletics. After a thrilling victory in the last second, the Lady Raiders won in Ames for the first time in 18 seasons. Brewer finished with a 27-point, 10-rebound and seven-block outing.
“As good as Brittany was offensive, she was tremendous defensively,” Tech head coach Marlene Stollings said following the game. “She really made it tough for them around the basket. Brittany was really able to get in there and alter a lot of shots.”
After breaking the record, Brewer recollected how it felt to have her name in the Tech history books.
“It means a lot, especially since it’s my senior year,’’ Brewer said. “Having my name up there with some amazing players means a lot to me.”
As fitting as it is, two days following her record-breaking defensive performance, Brewer was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. She is one of 10 players nationally that have been recognized for their outstanding defensive efforts on the season.
Her being the defensive anchor for this Lady Raider team has propelled them to a host of victories against formidable opponents.
Chrislynn Carr, sopohomore starting point guard, spoke on what it is like being a teammate of Brewer.
“She’s unbelievable, you won’t see another player like Brittany Brewer probably ever,” Carr said.
The tandem of Carr and Brewer is part of the core that has been keeping this Lady Raider team alive for the past two seasons. Their connection on and off the court is invaluable to the team as a whole.
The final outing of Brewer’s hot streak was the most recent game against Oklahoma State. In another marquee matchup against a top center in the Big 12, 6’4 Natasha Mack, Brewer had her hands full from the beginning.
Brewer was the sole proprietor of Tech’s offense as the game went on, and as the team struggled, Brewer was there to pick up the slack. Although in a losing effort, Brewer finished the game with a team-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and five blocks.
Down to her last few regular season games in college, Brewer is leaving her mark on stat sheets and record books as a Lady Raider. She will look to go out strong in the final two regular season games of her collegiate career against West Virginia and Oklahoma.
