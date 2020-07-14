The NCAA Woman of the Year Award, established in 1991, was made to recognize women who have gone above and beyond academically, athletically and within their community. Shortly after the best year of her career at Tech, former Lady Raider Brittany Brewer has been recognized as a candidate for the honor.
Brewer became the first Tech women’s basketball player to be drafted in the last 14 years, according to Tech Athletics. She was picked up as the No.17, second-round pick to the Atlanta Dream in April.
As a Lady Raider, Brewer boasted a host of awards her senior season after averaging 16.6 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks, per NCAA Statistics. She was an All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Off the court, Brewer received honors for her academic abilities such as her third career Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and CoSIDA Academic All-America Player of the Year. In 2019, Brewer graduated with a degree in Community, Family and Addiction Sciences while maintaining a 4.0 GPA in her undergraduate classwork. Brewer will continue her education in the fall, pursuing a master’s degree.
In the local community, Brewer volunteered at a number of organizations such as Covenant Children's Hospital, the TTU Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research while also interning at the New Legacy Home for Women.
Brewer’s contributions to the community were paralleled by her outstanding achievements on the court.
The Woman of the Year selection committee will narrow down from a list of 605 female NCAA athletes throughout the rest of the summer and to begin the fall. Ultimately, 10 honorees from each division level will move on. In the next round, the 10 candidates will then be trimmed to three per division, where the the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will then choose between the nine remaining honorees to decide the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year in the Fall.
