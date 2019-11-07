Texas Tech women's basketball player Brittany Brewer was named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List on Wednesday.
Along with being on the watch list, Brewer has also been named to the 2019-20 preseason All-Big 12 team and was one of 20 centers named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch list, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Brewer’s current success backtracks to the 2018-19 season. As a junior, she earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention, ranked 25th nationally in double-doubles, led the Big 12 in the same category and led the Big 12 in blocks.
Last summer, Brewer was a part of the U.S.A. Women’s national team and is the second Lady Raider to ever play for the national team, according to the release. She was also the first Lady Raider to win a medal, earning a silver one over the summer.
The Naismith Player of the Year Trophy candidates is narrowed down in early February to 30 players. A month later, the list will be cut down to 10 national semifinalists and then to four finalists on March 20. The winner of the award will be named on April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.