Texas Tech women’s basketball senior Brittany Brewer achieved a spot on the Lisa Leslie midseason top ten list. This watchlist is comprised of the ten best forwards/centers across the nation.
The announcement on Friday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association included Brewer along with four other centers from the Big 12 conference.
Brewer’s senior year performances make her a great fit for the award, as she averages 16 points and ten rebounds per game. On the other side of the ball, she is among the best interior defenders in the country, as she ranks second in the nation in blocks and is the only player averaging a 15-point double-double to go along with 4.3 blocks per game, per a Tech Athletics release.
Her defense has earned her several award nominations, including last month’s Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Brewer’s all-around dominance has been witnessed by the Lisa Leslie Award Selection Committee, which is made up of hall of famers, coaches, media members and many more top contributors to NCAA women’s basketball.
The final winner of the Lisa Leslie Center award will be named at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, California on Friday, April 10.
