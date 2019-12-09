Texas Tech women’s basketball senior Brittany Brewer was awarded her second consecutive Big 12 Player of the Week award, after leading the Lady Raiders to a victory over Ole Miss.
Brewer led the team to their first-ever Big 12/SEC Challenge win on Wednesday, as she tallied her fifth double-double in six games, according to a Tech Athletics news release. She also had five blocks, which is just short of her nation-leading 5.67 blocks per game. Offensively, Brewer scored 22 points, as her team defeated Ole Miss 84-48.
On Sunday, the Lady Raiders welcome Houston Baptist to United Supermarkets Arena in hopes to remain undefeated on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.