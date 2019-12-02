Texas Tech women's basketball's senior Brittany Brewer was awarded Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Last week, Brewer showcased her talent at the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament, averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks, as she led her team to its first tournament championship in five years, according to a Tech Athletics news release. In the championship game alone, Brewer was one rebound and three blocks shy of a triple-double to go along with her 16 points, as her team won by four points.
Nationally, Brewer leads the country in blocks with 5.8 a game and has three of the top six highest-block performances this season, according to the release. On the offensive end, she is averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
Brewer looks to lead her team to their sixth straight win at home as the Lady Raiders will take on Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
