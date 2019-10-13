Brittany Brewer is the lone senior for the Lady Raiders basketball team heading into the 2019-2020 season. Brewer spent this past summer helping the United States’ women’s basketball team take home the silver medal in the 2019 Pan American Games, according to a Tech Athletics press release.
Brewer is coming off her best season as a Lady Raider. She averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game in the 2018-19 season, according to Tech Athletics stats. Tech finished with a 14-17 record, however, which was not enough to secure them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Brewer said she is feeling more confident this year and looks to push Tech into the tournament.
“NCAA Tournament is my ultimate goal,” said Brewer. “(I have) improved a lot, I worked really hard this summer, and I’m really excited to show you guys (what I can do).”
Brewer attributes her confidence boost to her summer playing in the Pan American Games. She also noted what she feels like can improved in her game.
“Definitely my physicality, I know I need to up that, and then just being with all those girls that was really the experience of a lifetime and knowing how important it is to get in the gym, get my teammates in the gym. It really helped my confidence,” Brewer said.
Second year head coach Marlene Stollings commented on Brewer and what she has seen from her so far this offseason.
“I think (Brewer’s) experience with Pan-Am games and getting to be apart of USA basketball really helped her grow and mature in the offseason, on and off the court,” Stollings said. “I think her leadership skills have improved because of that. (Brewer is someone) who is really committed to Tech and leaving a legacy here, and she represents that. I think that there are a lot of our players on the team that are really committed to helping her have a great senior year and to go to postseason because she has not experienced that in her tenure here.”
Brewer is one of just three returning players on this team. Big 12 Freshman of the Year Chrislyn Carr and starting guard Sydney Goodson are the other returning players for the Lady Raider. UConn transfer Lexi Gordon was on the roster last season but was ineligible to play due to the NCAA transfer rules, according to Tech Athletics.
Brewer talked about the team’s chemistry heading into this season and how the returns helped the newcomers make a smoother transition to Tech.
“I think it was turning over a new page and getting everyone on board really quick. As soon as (the newcomers) came in we latched onto them and said ‘hey this is what we’re about...’ everyone that was a returner took a new person and got them on the same page,” Brewer said.
Last season Brewer was ranked in the top-65 among all Division I players for rebounds per game, she also ranked top-26 in blocks and top-110 in points, according to NCAA stats. She said she wants to make more of difference on the court this year as she will try to get to her first postseason since becoming a Lady Raider.
