Texas Tech women’s basketball senior forward Brittany Brewer was named to the All-Big 12 first team and defensive team on Monday. Her running mate, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, was also listed as an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Brewer is having the best season of her career as a Lady Raider, averaging a double-double and ranking second in the nation in blocks with 4.38 per game, according to NCAA Statistics.
There are only four players who have gotten 15 or more double-doubles on the season other than Brewer in the Big 12. Her performances this season has gained nationwide notoriety, as she is a top-10 finalist for both the Lisa Leslie Award and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Brewer’s abilities on both ends of the ball have produced some top-tier statistics, but more importantly have allowed her team to be able to compete against high-quality opponents.
Although Brewer has a very decorated career as a Lady Raider, these recognitions are her first selections to both the All-Big 12 first team and Big 12 All-Defensive team.
Her partner in crime, Carr, has put up big numbers while controlling the Tech offense this year. As one of the top point guards in the conference, Carr ranks second in the conference with almost five assists per contest. She is also one of two players in the Big 12 to have three double-digit assist outings, according to a Tech Athletics news release. On a team gifted with several sharpshooters, Carr’s vision and passing ability have taken the Tech offense to another level.
Carr is a capable passer, but is not too shy to fill up the point column. Out of 29 games played, Carr has missed the double-digit scoring mark in only seven of them. She also ranks sixth in the conference in three-point field goals, according to NCAA Statistics.
Both players have had solid statistical seasons, but the work will continue as they will try to lead Tech past Kansas in the first game of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.
