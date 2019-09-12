The Texas Tech men’s tennis team announced the addition of Michael Breler as an assistant coach on Tuesday.
Breler will assist head coach Daniel Whitehead along with helping the women’s program, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The former Tech tennis player was the head coach at Lubbock Cooper where he coached the high school’s varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams.
During his time at Tech, Breler recorded 27 singles wins which set the single-season record in singles wins, according to the release. Breler posted a .844 win percentage which set the highest single-season winning percentage.
“Michael (Breler) is a true Red Raider," Whitehead said, according to the release. "He was a great player, and he and his family have been in Lubbock for over 10 years and have really embraced this community and city. I'm excited to for what we can do together and we're lucky to have him join this program."
In 2008, Breler went undefeated against Big 12 competition while playing in the No. 6 spot, according to the release. Breler also earned Big 12 Champion awards and Big 12 Player of the Week honors in the 2008 season.
The Malmo, Sweden, native became one of 10 Red Raiders in program history to be named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team three times, according to the release. Breler also earned ITA Scholar Athlete Status and the Excellence in Financial Education Award.
Before he came to Tech, Breler was ranked the No. 8 player in Sweden in the 18 and under division, according to the release. He was also ranked as high as No. 170 in the ITF junior world rankings and was the winner of the National Outdoor Team Championships in 2004.
"Having the opportunity to coach at my alma mater at this level of competition has always been a dream of mine,” Breler said, according to the release. “I can't wait to get to work with Coach Whitehead and our players. We have a special group of guys this year who are eager to have a strong season. I want to thank Coach Whitehead and Coach Petty for giving me this incredible opportunity.”
The men and women’s tennis teams will begin the 2019-20 season at the Midland Invitational on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.