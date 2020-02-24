The Texas Tech track and field team wrapped up its regular season at home on Friday at the Sports Performance Center. The Red Raiders landed several important marks to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Among those was senior pole vaulter, Brandon Bray, who set a new school record in the men’s indoor pole vaulting.
During the Matador Qualifier, Bray broke the indoor program record after clearing 18’-5.25” or 5.62 meters. Nobody has been able to break the previous record which was held by Brit Pursley for 27 years. Bray now holds the school record for both indoor and outdoor.
“It’s a huge honor to be able to break this record,” Bray said.
During the 2019 outdoor season, Bray broke the school record for outdoor after clearing 18’-8.25” or 5.70-meters when he was competing in Austin for the opening of the NCAA Championship.
“Having the outdoor record and now the indoor record at a Division I school is something I’ve always dreamed of and being able to do that as a Red Raider is icing on the cake,” Bray said.
Coming from a lineage of pole vaulters, one could say his family has played a small part in Bray’s goal to reach for new records. His father, Jeff, was a pole vaulter who competed for Florida State and his mother, Kelly, competed for Oklahoma.
Back when Bray competed for China Spring High School, Bray was named the three-time Texas State Champion. During his senior year, he held the No. 3 ranking for the U.S. indoor season. In addition, Bray earned the 2015 New Balance Indoor and 2014 Outdoor All-America honors.
“I have nothing but gratitude for my coaches and teammates,” Bray said. “My body is feeling really healthy right now, and we can only go higher from here.”
After breaking the school indoor record, Bray ranks third in the nation this season as he will move on to the NCAA Indoor Championships.
“I’m so, so proud of him,” Tech track and field director Wes Kittley said. “It’s been a bit unfair since he’s never really had an extended period of time being healthy. Well, right now he’s healthy, and of course, it’s his last indoor meet at home, and he breaks the record. I think this all sets him up, and I think if we can keep him healthy through June, you’re going to see something really big.”
Looking ahead to next week, Tech track and field will depart to Ames, Iowa, for the Big 12 Indoor Championship, which will occur on Thursday and Friday. The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders have high hopes as they seek their third straight conference indoor title.
