Junior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named to the AFCA Good Works Team, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The American Football Coaches Association announced the 109 student-athlete nominees Friday morning composed of students who have illustrated their commitment to the helping the community.
Bradford has impacted the Lubbock community with over 1,200 hours of community service and being a leader in the Red Raider locker room, according to the release.
The list of 109 nominees will be narrowed down to 22 student-athletes and one honorary head coach to represent the final roster selection.
The Houston native had 28 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss this past 2020 season, according to Tech Athletics.
