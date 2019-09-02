Texas Tech’s sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman topped the Football Bowl Subdivision as the passing leader after he led the Red Raiders to a 45-10 win over Montana State on Saturday.
In Tech’s first game under head coach Matt Wells and his coaching staff, Bowman threw for 436 yards, completing 75.5 percent of his passes (40-53).
“Alan (Bowman), I thought made some really good decisions tonight,” Wells said after Tech’s win against Montana State. “He had control over the clock, showed some calmness and a poise and I’m proud of him for that.”
Although he leads the FBS in passing yards, Bowman only threw for two of Tech’s six touchdowns, but did not throw a single interception in the Red Raiders’ season-opener, according to Tech Athletics.
“I think the first thing you look at is your touchdown-to-interception ratio will always be I think a key stat,” Wells said. “Completion percentage can be misleading at times because we’re going to throw a bunch of bubbles and screens. Your completion percentage on bubbles and screens should be 95 percent.”
The only game that Bowman threw for more yards in a single game was last season when he threw for 605 yards to lead Tech to a 59-43 win against Houston, according to sports-reference.com. Last season, Bowman appeared in eight games and threw for 2,638 yards, averaging 329.75 passing yards per game.
As Bowman threw for 605 yards against Houston, the quarterback set the program and Big 12 freshman passing record for single-game passing yards, according to Tech Athletics. The previous record-holder also played for Tech as the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, Patrick Mahomes, threw for 598 yards against Baylor.
Bowman started in seven games in 2018 as he became the sixth true freshman in program history to earn the start at quarterback, according to Tech Athletics. The only other true freshmen to start as quarterback were Ron Reeves (1978), Aaron Keesee (1984), Baker Mayfield (2013), Davis Webb (2013) and Patrick Mahomes II (2014).
Tech’s offensive coordinator Dave Yost uses fewer plays that are quicker compared to Kevin Johns and Clay McGuire’s offense last year, Bowman said.
“Less plays, I would say, quicker, less plays but there’s more each play is intricate,” Bowman said regarding Tech’s new offense. “So you can do more with each play but there’s less of them instead of just a lot of different plays, so that’s kind of the difference I would say. Same base stuff.”
As Bowman leads the FBS in passing yards the first week of the season, he was the only Big 12 quarterback to rank in the top-10 as Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts recorded the second-most passing yards in the conference after throwing for 332 yards against Houston, according to ESPN.
With Bowman’s 436 passing yards, Tech ranked third in the FBS in passing offense as just Temple and Washington State threw for more yards with 507 passing yards each, according to ESPN.
Along with Bowman’s dominant passing game, the quarterback recorded seven rushing yards for a single rushing touchdown to grow Tech’s lead against Montana State, 45-10.
“It’s always kind of a read down there,” Bowman said regarding his rushing touchdown. “But the defense normally kind of has a quarterback (spy) player and all game he was kind of more and more kind of biting down and biting down and then I just kind of took it and no one was there and ran a little too far. Probably could have walked in way sooner, but got in.”
Bowman was named the starting quarterback for the 2019 season after making a full recovery last offseason after suffering two straight lung injuries his true freshman season. The quarterback encountered his first lung complication when one of his lungs partially collapsed in the Red Raiders’ game against West Virginia. Bowman was released from the hospital four days after the injury and was back on the field 21 days later to play Kansas.
In his first game back from his injury, Bowman threw for the second-most yards of his collegiate career, throwing for 408 yards, leading the Red Raiders to a 46-36 win, according to sports-reference.com.
Two games later, Bowman threw for 227 yards with a 80.8 percent completion rate before suffering his second lung injury of the season. Bowman was released from the hospital four nights later after his lung partially collapsed for the second time. As the Red Raiders were near the end of their season, Bowman did not play in another game of the 2018 season.
Despite the unexpected end to his season, Bowman would have ranked fifth in the nation as he averaged 329.8 yard per game, but the freshman needed to play in one more game to be a part of the NCAA’s official rankings, according to Tech Athletics. Bowman also ranked second in the Big 12 in his passing yards per game while ranking fifth in the conference in passing yards, despite only appearing in eight of Tech’s 12 games.
Bowman and the Red Raiders will continue their season at home as Tech will take on the University of Texas at El Paso at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
