Texas Tech football's sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will be out for several weeks due to an injury that occurred in Saturday's game against Arizona.
The injury was confirmed by Tech Athletics on Monday evening.
Bowman left the field early in the third quarter after he was knocked to the ground and returned from the locker room on the next offensive drive, finishing the game.
Although Bowman returned, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 28-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.