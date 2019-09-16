Texas Tech Football vs. Montana State University

Sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman passes the ball during the game against Montana State at 3 p.m. Aug. 31, 2019, at The Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders outlasted the Bobcats, 45-10.

 Luis Perales

Texas Tech football's sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will be out for several weeks due to an injury that occurred in Saturday's game against Arizona.

The injury was confirmed by Tech Athletics on Monday evening.

Bowman left the field early in the third quarter after he was knocked to the ground and returned from the locker room on the next offensive drive, finishing the game.

Although Bowman returned, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 28-14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.