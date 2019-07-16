Texas Tech football had its first player recognized on a preseason watch list as sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was tabbed as a candidate for the Maxwell Award on Monday.
The Maxwell Award is honored to the nation’s most outstanding player and the last Red Raider to make the preseason watch list was current NFL Most Valuable Player, Patrick Mahomes II in 2016, according to a Tech Athletics news release. In 2017, Tech’s Nic Shimonek was recognized as a candidate for the award but he was added during the middle of his senior season.
Since 2005, only five other Red Raiders made the preseason watch list for the prestigious Maxwell Award, according to the release. The former Red Raiders include Cody Hodges (2005), Graham Harrell (2007-08), Seth Doege (2012), Davis Webb (2014) and Mahomes (2016).
Last season, Bowman was one of the top freshmen quarterbacks in the country despite only playing in eight games due to injuries, according to the release. In those eight games, Bowman three for 2,638 yard and 17 touchdowns. He also ranked fourth in the nation as he averaged 329.8 yards per game, leading all freshmen quarterbacks.
In one of his biggest games last season, Bowman threw for 605 yards against Houston in the second start of his collegiate career, breaking both the Big 12 and Tech freshman records for the most passing yards in a single game, according to the release. The only other freshmen to throw for at least 600 yards in a game in NCAA history were David Neill (Nevada) and Luke Falk (Washington State).
The Maxwell Award semifinalists will be announced on Oct. 29 as the three finalists will be named on Nov. 25, according to the release. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
