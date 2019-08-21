Texas Tech football’s sophomore quarterback was recognized as one of the nation’s top collegiate signal-callers as he was named to the Manning Award watch list on Wednesday.
The Manning Award is an award named after Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning honoring their accomplishments as the three quarterbacks combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns in their collegiate careers, according to the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Allstate Sugar Bowl started the Manning Award as it is the only quarterback award that considers bowl performances when voting.
Bowman was one of 30 quarterbacks across the nation to be named on the preseason watch list for the award, according to the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The sophomore is one of three quarterbacks from the Big 12 to be named a candidate along with Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Baylor’s Charlie Brewer. Bowman is also one of four sophomores to make the list as the preseason watch list consists of mainly juniors and seniors.
In his freshman season with the Red Raiders, Bowman only appeared in eight games because of injuries but managed to throw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Bowman was also one of the most consisted quarterbacks in the nation as he averaged 329.8 yards per game, ranking fourth in the nation and first among all freshmen quarterbacks.
As Bowman and 29 other quarterbacks made the Manning Award preseason watch list, the number of candidates will increase as players will be added at the midseason (Oct. 17), according to the release. The list will be cut to 10 finalists on Nov. 28 as the winner will be announced at the College Football Playoff National Championship (Jan. 13).
Bowman and the Red Raiders will start the 2019 season with a home game against Montana State on Aug. 31. FSN and Texas Tech Sports Network will provide coverage as kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
