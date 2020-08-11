On Tuesday, Red Raider quarterback Alan Bowman was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is an annual honor given to the nation’s top quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Foundation. In addition to on-field recognition, the winner of the award also credits a student-athlete’s high character.
Bowman shares watch list honors for this award with just four other Big 12 quarterbacks, and 47 quarterbacks around the country.
The Red Raider quarterback is looking to have a bounce-back season after missing the final nine games of his 2019 campaign due to injury. Before his time off, Bowman completed 101-of-154 passes for 1,020 yards to go along with six touchdowns.
His freshman year, Bowman finished just shy of the Red Raider freshman quarterback passing yard record with 2,638 yards, according to Tech Athletics. He also compiled 17 touchdowns while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.
Semi-finalists and finalists for the Johnny Unitas Award will be selected during the latter half of the 2020 football season.
