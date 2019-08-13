Texas Tech’s sophomore quarterback, Alan Bowman, appeared on his third preseason watch list as he was named a candidate for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Tuesday.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is annually given to the top offensive player in Division I football with a connection to the state of Texas, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Joining Bowman on the watch list, three other Big 12 quarterbacks, including Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma’s Tanner Mordecai and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, were named candidates.
As well as being one of the top offensive players in college football, to be a candidate for the Earl Campbell award, players must display characteristics similar to Earl Campbell, according to the release. The characteristics include integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.
Candidates for the award must also have ties to the state of Texas to be considered for the award, according to the release. The players must have either been born in Texas, graduated for a Texas high school and/or played football at junior college or Division I school in the state of Texas to qualify for the award.
With the preseason nomination, Bowman will wait until November to see if he is one of the 16 semifinalists selected by a committee of broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners, according to the release. Five finalists will be named in December, and the winner of the award will be honored with a banquet on January 15, 2020.
Bowman will start his sophomore season with the Red Raiders on Aug. 31 as Tech will play Montana State at the Jones AT&T Stadium at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.