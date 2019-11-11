Texas Tech football head coach Matt Wells announced that sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman has been cleared to play, but the team intends to redshirt him to prevent him from losing a year of eligibility. Wells also announced freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor was cleared to play and will redshirt as well.
Bowman started the season as the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback and played in Tech’s first three games of the season, according to Tech Athletics. In those three games, Bowman threw for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback also completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts.
In the game against Arizona, Bowman was knocked to the ground in the third quarter and went to the locker room to get checked out. On Tech’s next drive, Bowman returned to the field and finished the game. Later in the week, it was announced he suffered a shoulder injury and would miss several weeks.
“I talked to Alan (Bowman) last night, talked to his parents. It’s Alan’s decision,” Wells said. “100 percent respect it, I agree with it and I respect it. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.”
For McIvor, Wells said it was an obvious decision to redshirt the freshman quarterback. McIvor did not play a single game this season after he suffered a foot injury that required surgery in the offseason.
With both quarterbacks cleared to play, Wells said both Bowman and McIvor will start lifting weights and participating in full practices. Before they were cleared, Wells mentioned the quarterbacks' practice time was very limited.
As Bowman has played three games this season, he is allowed to play one more game without losing season eligibility, according to the NCAA. The rule was introduced in 2018, allowing players to play four games and still be eligible for a redshirt to not waste a player’s season if they get injured or cannot play due to other conflicts.
Since McIvor did not play this season, Wells said he would like to take advantage of the NCAA’s fairly new redshirt rule, but he noted junior quarterback Jett Duffey has been playing well, and only one player can play the position.
“Does the situation present itself to get Maverick in the game? Who knows. Who knows,” Wells said. “Would we like to? Yeah, we’d love to. I wanted to get him on the trip last week just so he can get used to a trip and warming up and all those kind of things, but we’ll just see. We’ll take it day-by-day and really kind of game-by-game just to see where we’re at, especially with Alan because that’s a little bit different situation than (McIvor).”
Even if McIvor appeared in Tech’s final three games of the season, four if the Red Raiders make a bowl game, it would not affect him being redshirted. On the other hand, Bowman can only play in one more game and not lose a year of eligibility. With Bowman’s decision to redshirt, Wells said he agreed with it and would advise his son to do the same if he was in the situation.
“If it was Wyatt, my son, I would have probably advised him to do the same thing, and I told (Bowman) that last night and I agree with him,” Wells said. “I support him, and I think it’s the right decision. I think it’s a great rule to have. So, I think you kind of factor all this in, especially this time of the year late in the year. So, I agree with him.”
With Duffey still starting at quarterback, the Red Raiders will fight for bowl eligibility, playing Texas Christian at 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Tech will need to win two of its next three games to be eligible for a bowl game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.