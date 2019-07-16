Texas Tech’s sophomore quarterback was named as a preseason candidate for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday for his second mention on a watch list this season.
The Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list consisted of 30 of the nation’s top quarterbacks as the nominees were required to have started in at least one game at their current school, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Players on the watch list were selected based on their performance in the 2018 season and their expectations for the upcoming season.
Bowman is one of four quarterbacks in the Big 12 to make the Davey O’Brien watch list as Baylor’s Charlie Brewer, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy were also recognized, according to the release. Only five other sophomores made the list as well.
The Dave O’Brien Award candidates will be cut to 16 semifinalists on Nov. 13 as the three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25, according to the release. Th 2019 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be named during the Home Depot College Football Awards live on ESPN on Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.