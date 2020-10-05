In the second series against Kansas State, sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman took a late, low hit to the leg which left him down for an extended period of time.
After being looked at, and trying to work it out, Bowman was unable to return to the game and was sidelined for the rest of the afternoon.
“Nothing is broke, nothing is fractured,” head coach Matt Wells said. “He’ll be basically just day-to-day.”
Wells also said the quarterback is in great spirits to begin the week.
The Red Raiders are now refocused on their upcoming matchup against No. 24 Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for their second road game in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.