On Tuesday afternoon, Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was named to the Davey O’Brien Watch List, an annual award presented to America’s best collegiate quarterback. The O'Brien Foundation has been hosting the award showcase since 1977, in honor of TCU alumnus and Heisman winner, Davey O’Brien.
The starting list of 30 quarterbacks is composed of players that have shown not only impressive career achievements, but who are expected to have solid years during the upcoming 2020-2021 football season.
Of the 30 initially selected, the Big 12 conference contributed five quarterbacks from Tech, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
Before Bowman’s season-ending injury against Arizona in 2019, he compiled 1,020 passing yards and completed 101 out of 154 passes with six touchdowns, per Tech Athletics. The season prior, his freshman campaign, Bowman rose to the scene for Tech football. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes over an eight-game span during seven starts and finished with 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The list of 30 quarterbacks will be cut to 16 semi-finalists on November 10. Two weeks later, three finalists will be announced on November 24. Finally, the winner of the Davey O’Brien award will be presented live on ESPN at The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 10.
