Both the Texas Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams placed second at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Ames, Iowa on Sunday.
With the meet concluding, the women’s team put together 131 points, the most in program history for the Lady Raiders at a conference meet. Texas took the gold medal with 180.333 points. As for the men’s team, the Red Raiders compiled 127 points, 10 points behind Iowa State for first place.
Winning the first event for the Lady Raiders, senior Chinne Okoronkwo cleared 4.35 meters in the women’s pole vault to defend her Big 12 title. This also marked the second-best pole vault in program history.
“I try to get them to where they’re jumping well at the end of the season, and I know what kind of competitor she is,” assistant coach Tom Slagle said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “It’s not easy to jump here, and for her to PR and move into a nationals spot really tells you what kind of competitor she is.”
Junior Seasons Usual followed with a gold medal as well with a 20.28-meter throw in the women’s weight throw. Usual’s throw tied for 10th in school history as she defeated the defending conference champion by .10 meters.
A third Big 12 title for the women’s team came from junior Ruth Usoro in the long jump on Friday. After landing a 6.42-meter jump, Usoro was named the conference champion in her first Division I conference meet. Her jump also broke her own school record. Following her long jump win, Usoro competed in the triple jump on Saturday, placing first with a 13.31-meter jump. Her triple jump tied the school’s fifth-best jump.
“She was incredible this weekend. She was worried about her step being a little bit off on the runway, but she put it together and won two Big 12 Championships this weekend,” Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley said, according to the release. “She’s learning how to compete in the two semesters she’s been here. She’s going to be a great one, and we’re so proud of her.”
On the track, junior Gabrielle McDonald won the conference title of the 60m hurdles. McDonald ran an 8.04 for the second-best time in school history and a first-place finish.
As four Lady Raiders won a total of five gold medals, the men’s team won two events.
Graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli won both of the Red Raiders’ Big 12 titles on Saturday, taking gold in the men’s mile and 1000m. In his mile, Hedeilli passed two Iowa State runners in the final lap for the title with a time of 4:13.27. He then competed in the 1000m less than three hours later, placing first with a time of 2:26.67.
“Taki is just so tough,” Kittley said, according to the release. “He ran so hard yesterday on the DMR – which we actually hadn’t even planned to run him on. Then he came back to today with the mile and the 1000m an hour apart and swept them. A really incredible day for him. He’s special.”
Despite the two men’s titles and the Red Raiders finishing in second place at the Big 12 Championships, Kittley did not think the team competed as well as they could have.
“I think our men fought hard,” Kittley said following the conclusion of the meet, according to the release. “We made some mistakes yesterday that cost us today, and then we had a few hiccups today. You just can’t do that in a championship meet. We knew we had to be perfect today, and we were good, not perfect.”
Despite just winning two events, several Red Raiders had top-five finishes in their respective events.
Senior Justin Hall placed second with a 7.88 jump in the men’s long jump. Hall took the lead with his fifth jump, but Texas’ O’Brien Wasome passed him with the final jump of the evening to give Hall a silver medal. Senior Gabe Oladipo also finished in second place in his event, the weight throw. Oladipo had a throw of 21.38 meters, the third-best distance in program history.
The Red Raiders’ distance medley, the team of junior Grant LaSelle, sophomore Lavone Brown, freshman Alfred Chawonza and Hedeilli placed second with a time of 10:02.87.
Also on the track, freshman Ashton O’Conner also earned a silver medal after running a 20.86 in the 200m. Senior Derrius Rodgers followed in fifth place with a time of 21.18. More top-five finishes came for Tech in the 60m as sophomore Jacolby Shelton and senior Keion Sutton placed fourth and fifth, respectively, after they both ran a 6.76.
Taking home a bronze medal, senior Brandon Bray placed third after clearing 5.47 meters in the pole vault. The 4x400m team of junior Ryan Champlin, senior Karayme Bartley, junior Norman Grimes and senior Chancellor Stephenson ran a 3:07.78 for a third-pace finish.
The women’s team also had several top-five finishes to back their five gold medals for the Lady Raiders’ program record-breaking meet.
“We had a great meet,” Kittley said regarding the Lady Raiders, according to the release. “We had multiple Big 12 Champions yesterday and today, and I couldn’t tell you how proud I am of them.”
Senior Kaylee Hinton placed second in the pentathlon with 4,105 points after missing the indoor and outdoor season last year due to an injury. His performance marked a personal record for Hinton as it marked the third-most points in program history.
“This was huge for Kaylee. When you’re out a little while, it’s tough to get back into competition form,” associate head coach James Thomas said, according to the release. “But for her to do this and have a chance at indoor nationals and improve on the highest level she’s ever been indoor is great.”
Freshman Sylvia Schulz also earned a silver medal after breaking the school record in the 600-yard. Schulz ran a 1:20.13 to place second while senior Damajahnee Birch ran a 1:21.28 to finish fourth.
Earning a bronze medal, Chloe Wall cleared 4.25 meters in the pole vault. The women’s 4x400m team also took home a bronze medal as the team of senior Jadsia Warden, senior Amanda Crawford, Birch and sophomore Lexye Price finished the relay in 3:37.17.
Senior Nokuthula Dlamini also had a third-place finish in her event, the 3000m. She ran a 9:32.47 to take home a bronze medal for a career-best by seven seconds.
Following the track and field team’s performance at the Big 12 Championship, the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will travel to Albuquerque for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 13-14 as they will look for a national championship.
