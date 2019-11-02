Texas Tech juniors Justin Bloss and Ilgiz Valiev collected two wins at the Inaugural Ralston/Neufel Coaches Challenge in Dallas on Friday.
The pair teamed up for doubles play and defeated Wichita State's Zach Grueber and Alex Richards, 8-6, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The juniors lost their second match 8-5 to SMU’s Jan-Simon Vrbsky and Caleb Chakravarthi.
Valiev earned his first singles win of the tournament 6-4, 6-4 against Arkansas’ Alex Reco, according to the release. On Saturday, he is set for a matchup with Mississippi State’s Florian Broska.
Bloss lost his first-round of singles play 6-4, 6-2 to UT Arlington’s Eduardo Simo, according to the release. The El Paso native will face SMU’s Michael Smith on Saturday.
