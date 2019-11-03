Texas Tech men’s tennis juniors Justin Bloss and Ilgiz Valiev continued their play at the Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge on Saturday with one win and two losses in the second day of action.
Bloss earned a 6-3, 7-6, 14-12 win over Wichita State’s Rafael Serra in consolation action, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The El Paso native battled back from a 6-3 loss to earn a 7-6 win in the second set. Bloss captured the win, 14-12, in a match-deciding super tiebreaker to advance in consolation.
However, Bloss lost the consolation match to Wichita State’s Zach Grueber, 6-4, 6-3, according to the release. He will compete against Wichita State’s Alexander Richards on Sunday.
On Friday, Valiev earned a place in the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Arkansas’ Alex Reco, according to the release. The Ufa, Russia, native then lost the quarterfinal match 7-6, 6-4 to Mississippi State’s Florian Broska.
The final round of the SMU Invite will continue at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
