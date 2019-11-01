Texas Tech men’s tennis team juniors Justin Bloss and Ilgiz Valiev are set to play in the Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge in Dallas on Friday.
Along with Bloss and Valiev representing Tech, other players from Arkansas, Baylor, Liberty, Mississippi State, Princeton, Rice, Texas Christian and Wichita State, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The two juniors are heading to the SMU campus one week after competing in the ITA Texas Regionals in Waco, according to the release. In the tournament, Valiev advanced to round of 16 in singles play for the second consecutive year. Bloss lost his first match in the ITA Texas Regionals on the first day.
Doubles play began at 9 p.m. on Friday while singles play will begin at 10:30 a.m., according to the release. Singles will be in four different brackets with a consolation bracket. Doubles will have one consolation bracket and one elimination bracket.
