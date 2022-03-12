The Texas Tech baseball team defeated Rice University 3-2 at Reckling Park in Houston to claim the series win. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly drilled the go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Red Raiders their third consecutive victory.
Tech junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell threw four strikeouts in both of the first two innings, as freshman catcher Trevor Conley recorded errors in both to extend the frame.
That would be the start of a historic day for Birdsell, as the Willis native went on to no-hit the Owls for the entirety of his six-inning start. By the time he was pulled due to a high-pitch count to start the seventh, Birdsell had accumulated a line of no hits, no runs, no walks and 15 strikeouts. His 15 strikeouts are the most by a Tech pitcher this season and the highest total since Bobby Duran fanned 16 in 2010, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raider offense was limited to three runs on five hits on the day behind a nine-strikeout performance from Rice starter Roel Garcia but was able to capitalize on Rice’s defensive mistakes. After junior first baseman Cole Stilwell reached second on an error and a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, junior designated-hitter Ty Coleman drilled a two-out double to score him and give Tech the early lead.
In his first two games since returning to the lineup, Coleman has batted 3-8 with a walk and an RBI, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech would add a second run in the fourth inning after Coleman scored on a sacrifice fly from freshman right fielder Owen Washburn. The Red Raiders would go on to be shut out for the next four innings by two different Rice pitchers.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton came in to relieve Birdsell to start the seventh inning, pitching a scoreless frame to keep the no-hitter in tact. He ran into trouble in the eighth, however, as the Owls finally got their offense going.
After right-fielder Jack Ben-Shoshan reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, second-baseman Jack Riedel scored him the next at bat with a one-out double to give Rice their first run and hit of the game. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges replaced Girton the following at bat, only to allow an RBI single from pinch-hitter Guy Garibay to tie the game at two.
After senior shortstop Kurt Wilson led off the ninth with a single to left field, Rice right-handed pitcher Alex DeLeon quickly retired the next two Red Raiders as freshmen Hudson White and Owen Washburn flew out. The next at bat, senior third baseman Parker Kelly drilled a go-ahead RBI double to score Wilson from first base.
Kelly has recorded an RBI in four straight games to increase his total to a team-high 22 this season, according to Tech Athletics.
After finishing the eighth inning for Tech, freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to earn his fifth save, and first win, of the season.
Tech goes for the sweep with freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina expected to get the start. Molina is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA on the season, according to Tech Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. tomorrow.
