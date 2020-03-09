The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team’s freshman shortstop Cal Conley was named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week for his play against UNLV and Rice last week on Monday.
Over the week, the Red Raiders posted a 5-0 record, sweeping UNLV in a two-game midweek series and Rice in a three-game weekend series. Conley started in all five of those games, helping Tech extend its winning streak to 12 games to post a 16-1 overall record this season.
Conley recorded 11 hits in five games, marking the most of any player in the Big 12 Conference last week. He also scored 10 batters over the week to tie for the most in the conference. While ranking at the top of the conference last week, Conley posted a .524 batting average while recording multiple hits in four of the five games.
After earning recognition by the conference, Conley is the fourth Red Raider to garner a weekly award this season. Freshmen Nate Rombach and Jace Jung opened the season being named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, after the season opener. Senior Brian Klein was then named the Big 12 Player of the Week last week.
Conley will look to continue his success at the plate as the Red Raiders will take on No. 13 Mississippi State in Biloxi, Mississippi for a two-game midweek series before starting Big 12 play. The first game is set to start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
