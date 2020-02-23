March Madness, the college basketball postseason tournament, is less than a month away with Selection Sunday set for 5 p.m. March 15. The Big 12, according to ESPN, is projected to have five teams in the bracket come March.
Although the Texas Tech men’s basketball team still has five games and the Big 12 Championship Tournament left to play, the much-anticipated March Madness is on its way.
No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas have set themselves apart from the rest of the Big 12 in the race for conference champions and by doing so have all but secured their spots as No. 1 seeds in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi. If the regular season were to end today, Lunardi predicted Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Tech and Oklahoma will represent the Big 12 in the postseason.
Baylor and Kansas would be No. 1 seeds followed by West Virginia at a No. 4 seed and Tech and Oklahoma at the No. 8 and No. 10 seeds, respectively.
In last season’s bracket, the Big 12 had six teams represented in March Madness with only Tech making past the round of 32.
The Big 10 is projected to have 10 of its 14 teams in the bracket with the Big East right behind them with six projected teams in the field. Although the Big 10 might be projected to have more teams in the tournament, Team Rankings and RealTimeRPI rate the Big 12 as the second-best conference in basketball behind the Big East.
With a rating percentage index or RPI of .584, the Big 12 is just .013 behind the Big East, the highest-rated conference. RPI is used to rank a team or conference based on the wins, losses and degree of difficulty the schedule is.
The Red Raiders have played their fair share of tough teams this season. Besides Big 12 opponents, Tech has faced Iowa, Creighton, Louisville and Kentucky this season. Lunardi has Louisville, Kentucky and Iowa all projected at No. 3 seeds while Creighton is projected at a No. 6 seed.
Since February started, Lunardi has updated his projections every week. Both Baylor and Kansas have been projected No. 1 seeds since Jan. 17. Tech has been fluctuating throughout the No. 7-10 seeds all season.
Tech will not match the record that last season’s squad had, but the team has faced tougher non-conference opponents than last year with only Duke, who was No. 2 at the time, and Nebraska, No. 25 at the time, being ranked. Nebraska did not go on to make the tournament either, making Duke the only non-conference team they played that went to the postseason.
Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia all are significantly better than they were last season too, improving their overall records this season. Baylor was a nine seed last year, Kansas a four seed and West Virginia did not make the field of 64. Although Kansas State and Iowa State were better in the 2018-19 season finishing at a fourth and sixth seed respectively, the fact that the Big 12 has two teams ranked in the Top-3 is a testament to how difficult the Big 12 really is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.