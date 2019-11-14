The Big 12 women’s basketball season has begun, and the conference will set the stage for several recognized athletes. The featured players are expected to play key roles on their respective teams.
Baylor forward Lauren Cox boasts the most awards of the bunch (a total of 14) including the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year award, according to the Big 12. Having started all 38 games in her junior season in 2018-19, Cox returns to the Lady Bears’ squad in hopes of leading the team in another run at the National Championship. Cox averaged 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, according to Baylor Athletics.
Another of Baylor’s athletes, graduate transfer guard from South Carolina Te’a Cooper also received recognition in the 2019-20 preseason as she contributed an average of 11.9 points per game to Gamecocks’ program, according to the Big 12. Cooper was named to the 2019-20 Preseason All-American First Team by Street & Smith Basketball Magazine according to Baylor Athletics. Cooper will add veteran college basketball experience to the Lady Bears’ lineup.
Iowa State junior center Kristin Scott joined Cooper on the Street & Smith Preseason All-American Team on the as she was named to the second team, according to the Big 12. Scott appeared in all 35 games last season, having started in 17, and averaged 12.8 points with 7.1 rebounds according to Iowa State Athletic. Scott played a significant role for the Lady Cyclones as she was the teams’ second-leading scorer and rebounder in the 2018-19 season. Having recorded a season-high of 31 points in the prior season, Scott will likely continue one of Iowa State’s leading scorers in the 2019-20 season.
Ana Llanusa, a junior guard for the Oklahoma Lady Sooners, was named to the 2019-20 Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team according to Oklahoma Athletics. Llanusa recorded an average of 18.3 points per game last season, despite a foot injury that sat her out for 10 games. Ranking third in the Big 12 Conference in points, and breaking or tying several Oklahoma Basketball records, Llanusa will look to build on the momentum of the prior season.
Texas Tech’s senior forward Brittany Brewer started in all 31 of the Lady Raiders’ games in the 2018-19 season, averaging close to a double-double with 16.6 points at 52.8 percent, 9.1 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks per game, according to Texas Tech Athletics. The senior forward was recognized to the 2019-20 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Brewer returns to Tech after a breakout junior season in which she recorded 13 double-doubles, ranking her in the Top 25 in the nation and number one in the Big 12. Additionally, Brewer tallied 71 blocks in the 2018-2019 season – ranking again in the Top 25 nationwide and at the top of Big 12. The milestone also places Brewer at the fifth-most blocks in Tech basketball history. The Lady Raiders are expected to lean on Brewer offensively as she returns as one of Tech’s leading scorers.
With several players in the conference receiving praise in the offseason, the Big 12 Championships will begin on March 12 in Kansas City. The championship game of the tournament will occur on March 15.
