Texas Tech’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was fined $25,000 on Wednesday for his statement following the Red Raiders’ 33-30 loss to Baylor in double overtime.
In the statement on Sunday, Hocutt mentioned the controversial illegal snap call in the first period of overtime, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The call he was referring to was when Baylor’s center snapped the ball, but the ball bounced off of his rear end which should have resulted in a fumble.
“It is important to state that we have been in constant communication with the Big 12 Conference office form the immediate end of the game and throughout Sunday regarding the illegal snap call in the first overtime,” Hocutt said in his statement, according to the release.
Hocutt followed, announcing that the Big 12 Conference admitted the call was incorrect.
“It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect,” Hocutt said in his statement, according to the release. “The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.”
Tech’s director of athletics then finished his statement as he said he was proud of the Red Raiders, and how they continued to be competitive in the unfortunate circumstance, according to the release.
Three days after his statement, the Big 12 announced the $25,000 fine because of a violation of its sportsmanship policies, according to a Big 12 news release.
“The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests. It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies.” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said, according to the release, “It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised.”
Ending the Big 12’s statement, Bowlsby expressed how grateful he is for Hocutt, according to the release.
“Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter,” Bowlsby said, according to the release.
Following the $25,000 fine, former Chancellor of the Tech System Kent Hance tweeted that he was raising money to help pay Hocutt’s fine.
“The Big 12 has just reprimanded and fined Kirby Hocutt $25,000 for his statement about the ‘fumble’ at the (Tech and Baylor) game,” Hance tweeted. “As a private attorney, I’m raising the money to pay the fine. Support Raiders and Kirby.”
Hance added that donations could be sent to the Red Raider Club or a link that would go towards an athletic scholarship Hocutt’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.