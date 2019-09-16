Texas Tech football will open Big 12 play against No. 5 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 in Norman, Oklahoma, the Big 12 announced on Monday.
As Tech opens conference play against Oklahoma, the game will mark the first time in program history that the Red Raiders will play their first Big 12 game of the season against the Sooners, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Sooners have gone 3-0 this season and are ranked as the fifth-best team in the country, making it the fifth time in the past six years that the Red Raiders will open conference play against a ranked opponent, according to the release.
For fans who cannot make it to the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, FOX will broadcast the game as both teams will be coming off of their bye weeks.
