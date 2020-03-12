The Big 12 Conference announced the suspension of various athletic activities for the remainder of March.
Starting Friday, all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting and out-of-season practices will be suspended until March 29, according to a Big 12 Athletics news release. This will affect Texas Tech football’s spring practices.
The suspension does not include in-season sports’ campus-based practices, strength and condition activities for all sports, according to the release. All Big 12 Championship events through April 15 will be canceled.
