Texas Tech’s Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced that he reached out to the Big 12 Conference office immediately after the Red Raiders’ 33-30 loss to No. 22 Baylor regarding the illegal snap call.
The call he is referring to occurred in the first period of overtime. On one of the Baylor center’s snaps, the ball hit his butt and fell to the ground. Tech’s redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings jumped on the ball, but the Big 12 referees called it an illegal snap.
“It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect,” Hocutt said, according to a Tech Athletics news release. “The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.”
Hocutt added that the circumstance was unfortunate and he is proud of how the Red Raiders continued to fight and compete in double overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.