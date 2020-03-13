The Big 12 Conference announced that it will cancel the remainder of the spring sports’ seasons due to developments related to COVID-19.
The spring sports' seasons that have ended early include baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and track and field. Along with the seasons ending, organized and voluntary practices, meetings or other gatherings have been suspended until March 29. At the end of March, the situation will be re-evaluated.
Regarding Texas Tech spring sports teams, the baseball team finished with a 16-3 record, softball posted a 17-9 record, the men’s tennis team went 12-5 this season and the women’s tennis team finished with a 5-6 record.
As the sports have concluded unpredictably, the NCAA announced eligibility will be granted to all athletes that competed in spring sports this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.