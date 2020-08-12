On Tuesday, Big 12 presidents met and had a conference call about the status of a Big 12 2020 fall football season, and conclusively decided that one should happen.
The Big 12 is one of three schools in the Power Five to move forward with a football season, alongside the ACC and SEC. In contrast, the Big 10 and Pac-12 announced that they will move their football seasons to the spring.
In accordance with already standing league policies regarding COVID-19, extra precautions and tests will be implemented, including EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram and cardiac MRI tests if a student-athlete’s COVID-19 results are positive, according to the conference.
On Wednesday morning, the conference officially released a revised 2020 schedule. The Red Raiders will begin their season on September 26 against Texas at Jones AT&T Stadium. This will be the first time since 2010 that Tech has started conference play against the Longhorns, per Tech Athletics.
After the opener, Tech will begin a two-game road trip against Kansas State on Oct. 3 and then Iowa State a week later on Oct. 10. The Red Raiders will then return home to face West Virginia on Oct. 24, then Oklahoma on Oct. 31. The month of November Tech will travel to face TCU, and then wrap up the month against Baylor at home and Oklahoma State on the road. The final game of conference play will be against Kansas on Dec. 5.
Seating capacity and arrangements for the 2020 season are still being evaluated and are to be announced in the coming days, according to a Tech Athletics release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.