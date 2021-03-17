The Big 12 conference has made an impact over the years in the NCAA tournament with many teams going far and one winning it all.
This year, the Big 12 conference has left an impression on the NCAA tournament, with seven selections, according to Big 12 Sports. This is the sixth time in the past 11 tournaments the Big 12 has had seven selections in the nation-wide tournament.
Kansas is the only Big 12 team with a championship trophy on their mantle and has had many tournament appearances over the years.
Since 1952, Kansas has won three NCAA men’s Division I college basketball championships, according to the NCAA. The Jayhawks joined the Big 12 league in 1996, meaning the program has only one win in 2008 against Memphis 75-68 in overtime with the conference.
During the championship season in 2008, coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks finished the historic season 37-3, along with winning the Big 12 regular-season title, according to the NCAA.
Coach Self began his time with Kansas in 2004 and has led the team to two Sweet 16s, five Elite Eight appearances along with one Final Four appearance in 2018, according to Kansas Sports.
Last season, Kansas was projected to earn the No.1 overall seed in the tournament with their 28-3 overall record, however, COVID-19 canceled the tournament and season, according to Kansas Athletics.
After withdrawing from the Big 12 tournament due to positive test results for COVID-19, Kansas will return to the court and enter this season as No. 3 seed and face No. 14 Eastern Washington at 12:15 p.m. on March 20, according to Big 12 Sports.
West Virginia began its time in the Big 12 in the 2012 season with Bob Huggins as the coach, according to Big 12 Sports. In the nine years with the conference, the Mountaineers have reached the tournament five times, in 2012 and from 2015-2018.
West Virginia has made it to the Sweet 16 three times in 2015, 2017 and 2018, according to Sports Reference.
This season, the No. 3 seed Mountaineers will face No. 14 Morehead State at 8:50 p.m. on March 19.
Tech has played in the national tournament 17 times and has yet to win a championship. While with the Big 12 conference, Tech has played in the tournament eight times, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders are the latest Big 12 team to have made an appearance in the Final Four and Championship Final in 2019 where the Red Raiders lost to Virginia 85-77, according to ESPN.
Head coach Chris Beard led the Red Raiders to the Elite eight in 2018 along with the Final Four.
This is the third straight NCAA Tournament selection for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. No. 6 seed Tech will face No. 11 Utah State at 12:45 p.m. on March 19.
Baylor and head coach Scott Drew have not won a national championship, but have appeared in eight consecutive NCAA tournaments since 2010 to this season, excluding the 2020 season, according to Baylor Sports.
Half of those appearances resulted in the Bears reaching the Sweet 16, and won the NIT Championship title in 2013, according to the NCAA. No. 1 Baylor will take on No. 16 Hartford at 2:30 p.m. on March 19.
No. 4 seed Oklahoma State has won two NCAA Championship in 1945 and 1946, both before playing in the Big 12 conference league, according to Sports Reference.
The Cowboys’ last appearance in the tournament was back in 2017, but they were selected to play in 14 tournaments since joining the Big 12 league in 1996, according to the NCAA website.
2004 was the last time Oklahoma State made it far in the tournament, going to the Final Four and losing to Georgia Tech 67-65, according to OSU Sports.
Moving to Norman, Oklahoma has appeared in every NCAA tournament since 1998 and will play its in 17th consecutive tournament, excluding the canceled 2020 season, according to the NCAA website.
The Sooners’ furthest appearance happened in 2016 where they reached the Final Four with former coach Jeff Capel, according to Sooner Sports.
The No. 8 seed Oklahoma will face Missouri at 7:25 p.m. on March 20.
No. 3 seed Texas has a rich history in the tournament with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2002 and a Final Four appearance in 2003, according to Longhorn Sports.
The Longhorns last time reaching a monumental point in the tournament was in 2008 where they lost in the Elite Eight as the No. 2 seed against No. 1 Memphis 85-67, according to Longhorns Wire website.
These seven teams will continue to make history within the March Madness bracket with games starting March 19.
