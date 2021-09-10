The University of Houston, Brigham Young University, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Central Florida each received formal membership invitations from the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors on Friday morning, according to a Big 12 release.
The Board of Directors unanimously voted in the four schools to join the Big 12, despite the invitations only requiring a majority vote according to a Big 12 Conference bylaw (1.5.2.b.3).
BYU also posted a release shortly after the Big 12, announcing the four teams will begin Big 12 play in the 2023-24 athletic season.
The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma remain members of the Big 12, but both schools notified the conference that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights after expiration in 2025, according to a joint statement on UT News.
This means UT and OU would remain members of the Big 12 and compete against the four newcomers for an overlapping two years (2023-2025), unless the two current members pursue an early exit.
Unlike the other three schools (each members of the American Athletic Conference), BYU’s football team has played independent from a conference while it’s other sports competed in the West Coast Conference. According to BYU’s release on Friday morning, they will compete in every sport sponsored by the Big 12 except wrestling, rowing, and equestrian.
