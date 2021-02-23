On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced the rescheduling of a number of games that had been postponed due to COVID-19 and extreme winter weather. Tech, who only had one more game on their schedule heading into today, will now play four games before their season is over.
The first game added back to the schedule is a TCU trip to Lubbock on Tuesday, March 2. Tech had a home-and-home scheduled against the Horned Frogs earlier in the month, but that was postponed due to the winter weather. The game will be televised on ESPN+, according to the release.
Tech will continue their homestand against Iowa State on Thursday, March 4. This will make up a game that was postponed after the Cyclones paused team activities due to COVID-19 procedures. This game will also be televised on ESPN+, according to the release.
In their final regular season game of the year, Tech will head to Waco on Sunday, March 7 to face No. 2 Baylor. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and will tip-off at 3 p.m., according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.